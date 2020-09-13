‘Baksh dijiye’: Abhishek Bachchan has refused to appear on Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha. Here’s why

Neha Dhupia publicly invited Abhishek Bachchan for her talk show No Filter Neha on Twitter but the Guru actor has turned down the offer. Neha had invited Abhishek on popular demand after a user called him “one of the wittiest celebrities” but the actor had his own reasons to give it a miss.

A user wrote to Neha on Twitter, “@NehaDhupia Please please bring @juniorbachchan on #NoFilterNeha He’s one of the wittiest celebrities and would love to hear him.” The show host replied, “I would love that ... and on now on popular demand ... @juniorbachchan have invited you personally now inviting you publicly #nofilterneha.”

However, Abhishek soon turned down the offer to appear on the show which is known for the guests making hilarious revelations about their personal and professional life. Abhishek replied to Neha, “Wit and ‘no filter’ are two separate things. baksh dijiye (please spare me).”

Neha recently returned to host season 5 of No Filter Neha with Saif Ali Khan as the first guest. The show is known for a conversation with no filter and makes headlines for the secrets shared by the guests. Recently, Saif had revealed on the show that he refused to go naked for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara.

Also read: Himani Shivpuri tests positive for Covid-19, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan co-star wishes her ‘Get well soon Amma’

Saif said he was ready to go naked for a scene in Omkara but kept a condition for director Vishal Bhardwaj, which he refused to fulfil. He said, “So, he said, ‘in fact, I think you should do it naked’. I said, ‘what?’ He said, ‘ya it’ll look good, you’re standing there naked with your back to the camera’. He said don’t worry it will be very dimly lit, like the movie. So, I said ‘listen, you and Tassaduq (director of photography) stand there with me naked while you direct me and I will stand there naked. I don’t mind, I’ll do it’. He said ‘I’m not directing you naked’. I said ‘arre, if you’re not going to be naked then why should I be naked’. So, wasn’t. But in retrospect, I should’ve done it, it was just too new an idea. I think after John Abraham, showed his half butt, I would’ve been the first butt of Bollywood on screen.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more