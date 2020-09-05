Bambai Main Ka Ba: Manoj Bajpayee turns rapper with Bhojpuri song, Anubhav Sinha directs. Watch teaser

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is already known for his acting talent and had even turned a poet during lockdown. The Family Man actor has now donned the hat of a Bhojpuri rapper and shared the teaser of his first rap song in the popular dialect, conceptualised by Thappad director Anubhav Sinha.

Teasing the Bhojpuri song titled Bambai Main Ka Ba on Instagram, Manoj wrote, “BREAKING !!! Bringing you a BHOJPURI RAP on the plight of the migrants!! Recited and sung a little bit by yours truly. Song by Sagar concept and video by our friend @anubhavsinha !!! Aa gayil apne ke dware!!! Teaser hai gana jald hi aayega.”

The teaser shows the lyrics of the video flashing on the screen with a glimpse of a sleepy Manoj resting on a bench at the Mumbai Central railway station. He is seen in denims, tee and a jacket and flashes a victory sign while looking away from the camera. The lyrics hint at his journey from a small town to Mumbai to earn a living.

Tabu reacted to the teaser, “Too good Manoj jiiii” along with a clap emoji.

Anubhav also shared the teaser on Twitter with a caption in Bhojpuri about how people cannot understand what’s there in Mumbai. He also shares happiness about working with Manoj after 26 years for the sake of Bhojpuri and how much he loved working with him.

Manoj had once said in an interaction with Humans of Bombay that he aspired to become an actor since the age of nine. “I’m a farmer’s son; I grew up in a village in Bihar with 5 siblings–we went to a hut school. We led a simple life, but whenever we went to the city, we’d go to the theatre. I was a Bachchan fan & wanted to be like him. At 9, I knew acting was my destiny,” he said.

Talking about how he faced rejections in Mumbai, he said, “Initially, it was tough–I rented a chawl with 5 friends & looked for work, but got no roles. Once, an AD tore my photo & I’ve lost 3 projects in a day. I was even told to ‘get out’ after my 1st shot. I didn’t fit the ideal ‘hero’ face–so they thought I’d never make it to the big screen. All the while, I struggled to make rent & at times even a vada pav was costly.”

