Home / Bollywood / Barun Sobti: The virus can be fought, if you are careful

Barun Sobti: The virus can be fought, if you are careful

Actor Barun Sobti talks about shooting in the Covid world and says, “Everyone is worried about getting sick. But the more you think about it, the worse it will be.”

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 13:50 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Barun Sobti feels, “The more you think about Covid-19, the worse it will affect you mentally.” (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times)

Barun Sobti has no complaints about staying at home in the last six months. He has been shooting and dubbing and advises, “Everyone is worried about Covid-19 as it is an unknown territory. The more you think about it, the worse it will affect you mentally. Take precautions and compartmentalise your time and don’t watch news channels. The virus can be fought, if you are careful and on the other hand, one can die in an accident too.”

Working in a Covid world meant being in a new space as “everyone on set was in masks and sanitization was the mantra”. “We wrapped up the shoot of my next project with no one getting sick because everyone was particular and took all precautions. It can be done but one has to be diligent,” he shares.

 

In the last few months, people have been hooked to online content “more than before” and Sobti believes that the entertainment industry has excelled. “Everyone talks about content these days and so I don’t worry about the business end of the industry as I think it will keep making money,” says the actor, who starred in a recent digital film with co-actor Sachin Khedekar.



While he has worked on the digital platform in web series including Tanhaiyan (2017), The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family (2018), and Asur, he admits he is “not too greedy”. “When the OTT boomed in the West, four years ago, we were all flabbergasted to see the content they made. It was phenomenal. I hoped to be part of such awesome content in India and I am happy to say, I got those opportunities. I have worked in great projects and thankfully people have appreciated my performances,” says the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor, adding, he has had a smooth sailing in his career. “I think due to my calm personality, I don’t worry about things. I have been lucky with the kind of people I have been associated with. I have no complaints and I choose limited work to do. This process works for me.”

 

Sobti is happy with the reception of his OTT film, Halala that co-stars Sachin Khedekar. He plays a seasoned cop who helps Khedekar’s character find the truth about his dead daughter. “I enjoyed playing a cop, who has his own flaws, is real and that made it exciting for me. Working with Sachin sir was cool. He is such a talented actor and I used to love watching him in the TV show, Sailaab. He is one of the few actors I took seriously growing up. It was an easy process and wonderful working with him in the film. He is phenomenal and while everyone was younger than him on the set, it was never obvious as we were all in unison,” he says.

