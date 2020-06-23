‘Beating daddy up, my strong girl’: Neha Dhupia shares video of daughter Mehr waking up Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia continues to share candid clicks of her one-year-old daughter Mehr on Instagram without showing her face. She has now shared a candid video of her sitting on her father’s back as he tries to catch up on some sleep.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha captioned it, “#mondaymood .... beating daddy up! my strong girl.” It shows the little girl trying to wake Angad up by pulling his t-shirt while sitting on his back.

One of Neha’s fanpages reacted to the post, “Telling her dad to not sleep and tell me when will i go to The park to play with my friends.” Another fan wrote, “That’s so cutee. The bond is amazing.” One more commented, “so sweet.”

The actor has also shared a few paintings Mehr made with the help of her parents.

Neha had recently shared an adorable picture of Mehr with her father Angad Bedi on the occasion of Father’s Day. “Her happy place ... in her daddy’s arms ... #happyfathersday Mehr ke papa ... we love u so much,” she wrote.

Neha and Angad are currently spending all their time with Mehr during lockdown. Neha had told PTI that they are trying to follow a routine while self-isolating at home: “She was learning a lot at her school but now I’m trying to keep the same rhythm going and teaching her everything, from numbers, to alphabets, to reading more books.”

For Angad, the lockdown has come with a silver lining. As both Neha and him were “always on the go”, the quarantine period brought him closer to her daughter. He said, “There is joy in spending time with one another. To see our little one grow up in front of us. I had missed her for 21 days when she was away with her mom on Roadies. When I left her, she wasn’t walking, she was crawling. She has now come back to me, obviously gained some inches in height and is walking, finding her way. It is the most heartening thing to see.”

The Inside Edge actor says Mehr is a quick learner—she tries to pull off the downward dog pose as she watches Neha do yoga. “I try to paint with her, as much as I can. It’s just amazing to see her scribble all over her notebooks, magazines. I try to figure out if she’s left handed or right, but as of now she’s using both her hands! These are the little things you watch really closely,” he said.

