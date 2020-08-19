Before SC verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Ankita Lokhande says ‘waiting…’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, is ‘waiting’ for him to get justice. She shared an update on Twitter, just hours before the Supreme Court is due to pronounce its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the investigation in his death case from Patna to Mumbai.

Ankita wrote on Twitter, “Waiting....... #JusticeForSushant.” Fans sent her supportive messages. “Jai shiva shambo. Eagerly waiting. #1stStepToSSRJustice,” one wrote in reply to her tweet. “Praying for justice for sushant Singh Rajput may his family get justice and know the truth we are with you,” another wrote. “Mam I promise you. The Judgement is in our favour. Beleive me,” a third wrote.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Sushant’s sister Shweta invoked the divine. “‪Lead Us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati #GlobalPrayers4SSR #Godiswithus,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of Lord Krishna driving the chariot as Arjuna prepares to go to war in the battle of Kurukshetra.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Ankita has been supporting his family in their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death. Last week, she shared a video on Instagram, in which she said, “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant. CBI for SSR.” She is seen holding a placard with ‘Justice for Sushant #CBI for SSR’ written on it, in the video.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had filed an FIR against Rhea and others in Patna, accusing the actor’s girlfriend of abetment to suicide. Rhea had filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Centre gave its nod to a CBI probe, on the recommendation of the Bihar government.

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Rhea’s plea on Wednesday morning. The verdict will also decide if the CBI will continue investigating the case.

