Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer says Sonu Sood also offered help, Dimple Kapadia turns 63

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer says Sonu Sood also offered help, Dimple Kapadia turns 63

In entertainment news, Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer spoke to HT in which he talked about his financial troubles. Actor Dimple Kapadia, who turns 63 on Monday, had once thought Akshay Kumar was gay.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer had released a video asking for financial help. Dimple Kapadia celebrates her birthday on Monday.

Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for 'support offered to help my migrant brothers'

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping migrants return to their homes across the country amid lockdown, met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss relief work.

Read it here

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer breaks down as he talks about his financial situation: 'I am 50 and acting is all I know'

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, actor Rajesh Kareer spoke about his video asking for financial help to return to his home in Punjab.

Read it here

Suhana Khan reacts to Ananya Panday's sun-kissed throwback pics, see her response here

On Sunday, actor Ananya Panday posted Sun-kissed throwback pictures and reacting to them was her best friend, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Read it here



Post lockdown, Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's Good Newwz, Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl to re-release in UAE: report



As nations open up post Coronavirus lockdown, UAE has decided to re-release Bollywood and Hollywood films. After Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl will also get a re-release.



Read it here

Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: When Akshay Kumar shared his wish to go on date with her, she thought he was gay

Actor Dimple Kapadia, who celebrates her 63rd birthday on June 8, had once thought her future son-in-law Akshay Kumar was gay. Here are more interesting anecdotes from the veteran star’s life.

Read it here

