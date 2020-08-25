Sections
Home / Bollywood / Bell Bottom: Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta enjoy post-quarantine sun in Scotland. Watch video

Actor Huma Qureshi shared a funny video with Lara Dutta as the two step out into the sun after a mandatory quarantine period in Scotland. Watch.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi are in Scotland with the rest of the team of Bell Bottom for a shoot.

Actor Huma Qureshi, who is currently in Scotland for the shoot of her upcoming film Bell Bottom, shared a funny video on Instagram. Actor Lara Dutta, also starring in the film, and she can be seen in a park.

Sharing it, Huma wrote: “Who let the girls out ??!!! #humzamania #crazies #quarantine #scotland #shoot Love this cutie Post Quarantine Sun @larabhupathi.” The video shows both of them having fun as Huma makes a video with her phone. Actor Preity Zinta reacted to the video and wrote: “Have fun you guys lotza love.”

 

The team of Bell Bottom, including Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna and their kids, actor Lara Dutta accompanied by her husband, tennis ace Mahesh Bhuapthi and their daughter Sara, actor Huma Qureshi among others, left for the UK to shoot their film.



On Monday, Akshay’s wife Twinkle had posted a long note on visiting The Elephant House, closely associated with Harry Potter and its writer JK Rowling. Posing outside it, she had written: “The sheer delight of spotting The Elephant House where Rowling would sit to write about her little wizard, Harry Potter. She disputes the fact that this is the ‘birthplace’ and rightfully so. The birthplace of every book is only within our hearts. We carry it as we walk down streets, brush our teeth, gulp down scrambled eggs, fight with our husbands and children; this place of refuge that is isolated from the chaos of living, where nothing else matters except processing both loss and joy into material. We carry it till we can put it down and are sometimes lucky enough to find a place like this, a bright-red makeshift desk with endless cups of coffee.” Actor Tisca Chopra, Huma and writer Tahira Kashyap has reacted to the post.

 

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets new Anjali and Sodhi, meet the new cast members

Bell Bottom is an espionage drama, set in the 1980s. The film is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. It will star Akshay and Vaani Kapoor in the lead with Huma and Lara in important roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it has jointly been written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. The film is a joint production of Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

