Bellbottom teaser: Akshay Kumar’s high-flying RAW agent makes 80s cool again

Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom teaser debuted on Monday morning and it gives a glimpse into the thriller. Akshay plays a RAW agent in Bellbottom who is out to solve mysteries and save India.

The teaser has been shot on the tarmac of an airport as the actor walks towards airplanes, walks in front of airplanes and hangs off them. One of the planes belongs to Indian Airlines, giving a nod to the era where the film is set in. Akshay sports a moustache in the film, his look for Bellbottom.

Watch Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom teaser

The film has been shot in Scotland and stars Vaani Kapoor as its leading lady. Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi play pivotal roles in Bellbottom. Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Akshay had earlier thanked his team and given an insight into film’s shoot, “It’s teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it’s time to get things moving again.”

Bellbottom is set to release in cinemas on 2nd April, 2021.