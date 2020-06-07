Bengal is still dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone: Mouni Roy

Other than the pandemic and lockdown, there have been other natural disasters, which need our attention including cyclone Amphan, that wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha. In a bid to help people affected by the cyclone, actor Mouni Roy will auction six paintings by her to raise funds. The proceeds of the sale will go to the NGO Goonj, who has been working to help people in the affected area.

Roy says, “The damage caused by Amphan was a lot and Bengal is still dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone. From my end, this is a small attempt to help. It’s the first time that I am auctioning my paintings and I hope people bid well and are kind enough to contribute. All of us are in this together and have to help each other,” she says.

Her mother and brother live in the city of Coochbehar, in the state and it worried Roy a lot, as she is not in the country. “It rained quite a lot over there but thankfully the city was not affected by the cyclone. My family is safe, thank God,” she reveals.

The Made in China (2019) actor has been homebound since “over two and a half months” and admits that she is surprisingly “quite okay about it”. She says, “I have had days of feeling restless, useless and anxious but you have to remind yourself that it is not just you and all of us are in this together. In a time like this, the whole world is taking a breather. The lockdown feels like we are all on pause, literally. One has to feel gratitude for what you have and be thankful for everything, including the basic necessities that one has. During this time, what I have learnt is that life can be simple and beautiful. We don’t need as much as we think we do. Most of them are luxuries, which we keep adding to our list of desires, and we can do without them. We can lead a happy life very very simply.”

She reveals that she was supposed to shoot for new projects from April to June but now everything is on a standstill and “things will resume once we are in the new world”. “I miss being on a set and rehearsing for new routines,” she says.