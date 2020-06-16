Bengali actor Parno Mittra opens up on her battle with depression after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Mental health is important, I have been suicidal’

The untimely and shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has brought the subject of mental health into sharp focus. Actor Parno Mittra, who works primarily in Bengali films, has now revealed that she has struggled with depression for a while now.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Mental health is important! I have been suicidal and have thought of it a number of times. The pain doesn’t go away. We slowly move into a shell that becomes unbreakable! It’s not easy to open up or just talk to someone. It becomes a part of your being.”

“I just want to tell anyone out there suffering please seek help.I have and I have been dealing with it . It’s not been easy but I have friends and family who have been there for me. My doctors have been a huge support . So please don’t let this just be a social media trend,” she continued.

She ended her tweet series on a note of wisdom. “Be kind and watch out for your loved ones.”

Parno Mittra's tweets on mental health.

Only on Monday, Tamil actor-turned-politician, Khushbu Sundar had come out with her fight against depression. Tweeting about it, she too had mentioned how, at one moment, she wanted to end it all. “Everyone goes through upheaval n depression. I would be lying if I say I haven’t. I did and wanted to end all. But I fought the demons in my head bcoz I wanted to prove I am stronger than them. Stronger than those who wanted to fail me. Stronger than those who waited for my end.”

She also mentioned how she fought her demons and won. ““I do not fear failure. I do not fear dark. I do not fear unknown force. I know I have come this far bcoz I had the guts to fight back. To wear my courage on my sleeves. To learn to turn every failure into success. To be able to jump over the hurdles and sprint to my winning point.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

