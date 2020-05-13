Bhagyashree on quitting movies after son Abhimanyu Dassani was born: ‘I wished I had the possibility of managing both’

Actor Bhagyashree was a big star when she decided to quit it all and be a full time mom when her son, actor Abhimanyu Dassani was born. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Bhagyashree talked about making that decision.

Soon after the success of her debut film, Rajshree Productions’ Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan, Bhagyashree left acting behind for her family. When asked if making the decision was tough for her, she said, “Yes, and no. A tough call because by then I had realised that I do enjoy acting and I was like I wish I had the possibility of managing both. But no, because he just took over my life. My entire focus and happiness were having him with me. At that point, it was not a tough choice. All that I wanted to do was spend time with him.”

However, two decades later, Abhimanyu himself is motivating his mom to join movies and be an actor again. “I have been convincing her for the last two years. After I signed Mard (Ko Dard Nahi Hota), I was like ‘mom, let this film come out, I need you to come out and do movies and enjoy yourself’. I am glad she is on the same page as me. The world has opened up so much. It will be amazing to see her back in action,” he said. “When the children were younger, they wanted their mom to be around, but now that he is working and knows how it feels, so he wants me to get back,” she said.

Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Ramesh Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He earned praise for his work in the action film and even won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Male.

Abhimanyu told Hindustan Times about the journey to his Bollywood debut in an interview. “Someone sent me a Twitter screenshot, which said that there are auditions taking place for a martial arts film, and they need a boy aged 22-23 years. I decided to give the audition. This was during 2016 monsoons. I reached home at 9 in the night, and wasn’t given a chance to audition. I went back the next day, but the same thing happened. On the third day, I got a call, and was shortlisted. I gave 25-30 auditions during this process. I bonded very well with the director, and I got the film,” he had said.

“When someone puts you on a pedestal, they can remove you from there, too. I was sure I wanted to make it on my own, because no matter how much you get in your life, what is it worth if it’s not deserved?” he had said about not taking any help from his family in securing a job.

Abhimanyu will now be seen in romantic comedy Nikamma opposite Shirley Setia. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty.

