Bhagyashree’s husband gets shoulder surgery, she thanks hospital staff and fans. Watch

Bhagyashree has revealed her husband underwent shoulder surgery and is now fine.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bhagyashree has thanked doctors and the staff at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Bhagyashree has shared that her husband had a shoulder surgery recently. She thanked the doctors and hospital staff at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for ensuring that he was well taken care of. She also thanked fans for their wishes.

The actor posted images and a video from the hospital. She wrote in her post, “Surgery done! Not a time that anyone would ever venture even near a hospital but unfortunately a freak accident left us with no choice. Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala did an excellent job. I truly thank all the Ambani staff, doctors and nurses for looking after us. Perfect Covid protocol is maintained at all times. The Covid positive patients and staff attending to them are on a separate floor, so there is no intermingling. I want to thank all my well wishers for their prayers and wishes. We shall be going home soon. #hospital #doctors #protocol #surgery #shouldersurgery.”

 

Bhagyashree will soon be seen with Prabhas in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam. It is a trilingual and will be simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. She will also be seen with Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi. Speaking about her comeback to movies, her actor son Abhimanyu Dassani had recently said, “She is good at what she does and this is the time when talent is getting noticed. You can look like me and still get lead roles. Also, if she spends too much time at home, she’d want me to get married.”



