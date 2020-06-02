Bhagyashree says Yash Chopra called her ‘the most stupid girl in Bollywood’ in front of son Abhimanyu for this reason

Bhagyashree, who will always be remembered for her blockbuster debut Maine Pyar Kiya, says she was called “stupid” by late filmmaker Yash Chopra in front of son Abhimanyu Dassani for opting to walk out of films post her debut’s success. The actor says she wasn’t sure if she would be accepted by the society as a married actress and therefore, she chose to walk away from films to lead a happy life with husband and kids.

On being asked if she faced pressure from family to not work after her marriage, the actor told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Areh, uss time toh hoga hi na! After Maine Pyaar Kiya, puri duniya ki chahat thi meri liye. I might have had the self doubt but people found me to be a pretty looking girl. I had the success and my husband was in his early 20s. Both of us decided to get married so early. So having someone who’s adored by the entire world and is yours, you don’t want to share them with anyone, no? So yes, of course.”

The actor claims she refused some of the biggest projects of that time and was called “stupid” by Yash Chopra for making such a choice. “I actually refused most of the big films of that time. Every time I would meet Prakash uncle or Yashji (Chopra), they would fire me in front of everyone standing in front of us. Even very recently, a few years ago, when I even walked up to Yash uncle and introduced Abhimanyu to him, he told my son, “Yeh tumhari maa hai na, woh industry ki sab se stupid girl thi’. He really wanted to work me and I would always say no. After Maine Pyaar Kiya, every big film was offered to me, especially the ones these directors have done,” she said.

Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu made his acting debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2019. She will now be seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi and also has a film featuring Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead.

Also read: Wajid Khan’s mother Razina tests positive for Covid-19, was taking care of ailing son at hospital: report

She is married to Himalaya Dassani and has two children with him, including daughter Avantika. After featuring in a few Bhojpuri and South films, Bhagyashree made a successful comeback with TV show, Laut Aao Trisha in 2014.

Follow @htshowbiz for more