Bhakharwadi crew member dies of Covid-19, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Rhea Chakraborty threatened to frame Sushant Singh Rajput, used his credit cards, says his father in FIR

A four-member team of Patna Police left for Mumbai on Tuesday to question actor Rhea Chakraborty and four of her family members in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The late actor’s father KK Singh, a retired government official, on Tuesday lodged an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and her family under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code, said Sanjay Kumar Singh, Inspector General, central range.

TV show Bhakharwadi’s crew member dies of Covid-19, a few others test positive

A month after resuming the shoot for TV show Bhakharwadi, a crew member died of Covid-19 last week. A few other staff members have also tested positive for the virus and the show’s shoot was halted on July 26.

Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: Ahead of KGF 2’s Adheera, 5 times he embraced the dark side

Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 61st birthday on Wednesday and like last year, it will also be marked with a big movie announcement. The makers of his highly anticipated film KGF 2 will reportedly reveal his look from the movie, something fans have been eagerly waiting for long.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘challenge accepted’ on behalf of Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a monochrome picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan, posing with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, as a part of the ongoing #ChallengeAccepted Instagram trend, which aims to ‘empower’ women around the world.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari to debut with Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, see poster

Television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production venture, Rosie The Saffron Chapter. The first poster of the show introduces Palak as the titular character Rosie, a call centre employee.

