Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar shares wedding pic, introduces wife Alicia Zafar: ‘Mine for life’

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture from his wedding and introduced his wife Alicia Zafar. A number of celebrities and fans congratulated them on the occasion. See pictures here.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 13:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ali Abbas Zafar and Alicia together.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media to share a new picture from his wedding. He also introduced his wife Alicia to the world.

Sharing a picture, he wrote on Twitter: “When I look at your face my worries and sadness disappears Alicia Zafar , mine for life.” The picture shows them in a warm embrace. Among those who congratulated the couple was actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub who dropped a number heart emojis in the comments box. Kubbra Sait wrote: “Congratulations Ali and Alicia!” Actor Vineet Kumar Singh said: “Congratulations @aliabbaszafar.”

 

 



Many of his fans too commented; one said “congratulations Ali Wishing you all the Happiness and Blessing for your New Journey,” while another said, “Congratulations Ali bhai .. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, happiness & togetherness ...Allahtala aap dono ko khush aur salaamat rakhein. Best wishes.”

 

On Monday, he announced his marriage with a picture and wrote: “Bismillah.” A number of film stars congratulated him. Sunil Grover, whom he directed in Bharat, wrote: “Congratulationssssssssss”. Arjun Kapoor said: “Jeh baat.” Ranveer Singh commented: “Congratulations Bhai”. Actor Katrina Kaif, who is also a close friend of the director, wrote: “Congratulations to u both.”

On the work front, Ali remains a busy bee. He has a superhero film coming up with Katrina. Also on the cards is a third instalment of Tiger franchise with Salman Khan and Katrina. On January 15, his Netflix drama series Tandav will release online. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunil, Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Kapadia.

Ali is a successful filmmaker, known for his films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Gunday.

