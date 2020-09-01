Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor to star in spooky adventure comedy

Actor Arjun Kapoor has joined the team of upcoming horror comedy film, Bhoot Police. One of the film’s producers , Tips Films and Music, informed over Twitter. To be directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film’s original cast included Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sharing the news, the Twitter handle of Tips Films and Music wrote: “#SaifAliKhan & @arjunk26 join the cast of ‘Bhoot Police’! This spooky adventure comedy to go on floors by the end of this year. @tipsofficial in association with #12thStreetEntertainment presents #BhootPolice, Produced by @RameshTaurani & @puriakshai, Directed by #PavanKirpalani.”

In an official statement, Pavan said: “Rameshji, Akshai Puri and I are excited to bring this spooky adventure comedy on the celluloid for everyone to experience the thrills and laughs on the big screen. I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film. We are gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house as his sister changed his medicines without consulting doctor: lawyer

A source had also told Mumbai Mirror, “Arjun and Saif play a pair of ghostbusters in the film. The makers have been working towards getting the right ensemble on board for a while now. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, will roll by the year-end.”

The project had been announced in April last year. Tweeting about it, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written: “Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal... #BhootPolice, a horror-comedy franchise in 3D... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios... Shoot starts Aug 2019.” It is not clear if Ali and Fatima are still in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more