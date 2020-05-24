Bhumi Pednekar calls Amitabh Bachchan ‘baller’, he asks if it means ‘woh jo ball phenkta hai’

When Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a workout selfie with his grandson Agastya Nanda, many were left marvelling over his fitness, even at the age of 75. Bhumi Pednekar also dropped a comment on his Instagram post and called him a ‘baller’. However, it was his funny response to the compliment that had netizens in splits.

“You’re a baller, sir,” Bhumi wrote, to which Amitabh replied@bhumipednekar eh? What’s a baller… woh jo ball phenkta hai (the one who throws the ball)!!!”

“Sir, you are just the BEST,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “@amitabhbachchan but that’s the ‘bowler’.” Both comments were followed by laughing emojis. Some took it upon themselves to explain the meaning of baller to him -- ‘extremely good or impressive’.

Amitabh and Bhumi were a part of the recent I for India concert, an online concert featuring Bollywood stars as well as international names, to raise funds towards coronavirus relief. The initiative by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar raised a total of Rs 52 crore.

Also see: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans can’t keep calm as Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza shares message for Anupam Kher’s Malhotra

Apart from this, Amitabh was also a part of a unique short film titled Family, which saw the biggest names from different film industries come together. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh from Hindi cinema, Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema. Each portion was shot in the actors’ respective houses.

With the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, Amitabh has suspended his weekly ritual of meeting fans gathered outside his bungalow in Mumbai every Sunday. In a recent blog post, he said that his Sundays were no longer the same.

“The Sunday does not mean the same as before. Waiting for the time to arrive, the security in place, that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position, that familiar scream of the well wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises... of the knowing that ‘he’ comes,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more