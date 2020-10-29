Bhumi Pednekar had Rs 13 lakh loan to repay after she failed film school: ‘That was the biggest jhatka’

Bhumi Pednekar has previously talked about how she was ‘thrown out’ of her film school. Now, she has revealed the one big problem she was faced with when it happened.

Bhumi said she had to pay back a loan on Rs 13 lakh that she had taken to pay for her college. After getting expelled, she was left with no source of income and was scared about how she would get out of the mess.

Bhumi told Deccan Chronicle in an interview that to become an actor, she had to jump through many hoops. “First, I tried to convince my parents that I want to be an actor. I finally mustered the courage to speak to them about it. They weren’t very happy and I think they were being protective of me. So, I decided to join film school. The fee was high, so I took a loan,” she said.

“I failed film school not because I wasn’t a good actor but because I wasn’t disciplined enough and that was the biggest jhatka. I was like, I have screwed up — and I had this Rs 13 lakh loan on my head — it’s a huge amount.” She then started searching for a job and got one with Yash Raj Films as a casting assistant. She sat through auditions of multiple actors and finally gave it a try herself with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film earned her a permanent spot as one of the better young actors of the film industry. Bhumi has worked in more than a dozen films since.

Recently, Bhumi talked about her film school experience on No Filter Neha as well. “I was thrown out, I did not drop out. They asked me to leave. Because imagine, you’re thrown out of film school, I was like that’s the worst. Because my attendance was so low, I didn’t attend. It was horrible. But, I do recommend if anybody truly wants to go study film, there’s a certain age for it. Don’t do it when you’re 16-17, because you’re not going to take it seriously,” she had said.

Bhumi’s last release was Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She will be seen next in her first solo film, Durgavati.

