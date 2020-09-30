Bhumi Pednekar: ‘I cleaned Seema Pahwa’s house for one month to train for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, made tea and swept floor’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is the next guest on Neha Dhupia’s upcoming episode of No Filter Neha. The actor talked about all from her environment conservation work, her first audition and her hectic work life.

Speaking to Neha, Bhumi said that she has been so busy in her career that the coronavirus lockdown is the first time she has spent such a long time and came back home to her family in four years. “In some ways. I miss shooting. But generally, I’ll tell you what, I’m really enjoying this time off. I have not been home since 2016. I have been shooting back to back, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ released, I took about 6 months off and then I started shooting. And this is literally, the legit first break that I have,” she said.

Bhumi added that with her mother, sister and house helps, they are six women in the house and all of their period cycles have synced up. “It’s a mad house. My house is a mad house because we are literally like including my help, Nimisha, my sister, my mum, we are like 6 women in our house. We all get our period together, so the hormones are bloody raging like it’s mad. And we have like this one sweet boy called Ram Bhaiya, he toh loses it. He is like where am I stuck. So we’ve literally like marked the date, I tell them, “Ok, guys you are losing your shit. What date is it? Mark it!” And I’m like, if I’m allowed to go crazy so are they right. Everyone’s allowed to like have their space. You know like, let it flow,” she said.

Bhumi used to work with casting director Shanoo Sharma at Yash Raj Films before landing her first film role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. About preparing for it, she said she would train under co-star Seema Pahwa. “For this one, Seema Pahwa, who is such a brilliant actor, she played my mother in the film and we worked a lot together. So, it’s like the holy trinity - Ayushmann, me and her. Whenever we get together, mostly our films work, the luck has been very good so far. She was training me and the first day I met her she’s like ‘Kal Salwar kameez pehenke mere ghar aa jana’. I reached her house and voh mujhse jhadu karwa rahi he, chai banwa rahi he. For a month, I have cleaned her house. For a month! I kind of realized okay this is what real life is, until now I was living in a bubble, I need to kind of get out of my shield and experience life. And she gave me that opportunity,” she said.

Bhumi was recently seen in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She worked with Konkona Sen Sharma and Vikrant Massey in the movie which released on Netflix.

