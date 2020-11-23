Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar is unrecognisable in new Durgamati poster, Priyanka Chopra reveals how her Quantico co-star saved her

Bhumi Pednekar is unrecognisable in new Durgamati poster, Priyanka Chopra reveals how her Quantico co-star saved her

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Bhumi Pednekar’s film Durgavati has undergone a name change; it will now be called Durgamati The Myth. Priyanka Chopra shared how her Quantico co-star had saved her from injury.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra recounted how a co-star saved her on Quantico sets, while Bhumi Pednekar shared a new poster of Durgamati.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

India’s Best Dancer: Tiger Pop beats Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier to win the show, takes home Rs 15 lakhs

India’s Best Dancer winner is Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh of Gurugram. He won the first season of the dance reality TV dance show during Sunday’s grand finale and took home the prize money of Rs 15 lakh.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra was saved by Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri from grievous injury, watch throwback video

Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback video from her ABC show Quantico and revealed how she was saved from a hurtling chair by co-star Yasmine Al Massri.

Read more here

Durgamati poster: Bhumi Pednekar debuts spooky new pic, film’s name changed to Durgamati The Myth from Durgavati

Bhumi Pednekar shared a new poster of her upcoming film, Durgamati, on Monday. The film is set for an OTT release on December 11 and was previously called Durgavati.

Read more here

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal move in together into a sea-facing apartment: ‘We will live here for a few years now’

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have moved in together. The two were supposed to get married in April in 2020 but the pandemic put paid to their plans.

Read more here

Inside Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s wedding anniversary celebrations, check out their gorgeous cake

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday. She shared a picture from their cake cutting ceremony.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Nov 23, 2020 14:02 IST
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 14:09 IST
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
Nov 23, 2020 13:19 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 10:56 IST

latest news

Coronavirus vaccine hopes drive European stocks higher
Nov 23, 2020 14:35 IST
Let Nitish bring ‘Love Jihad’ law, then we will think, says Raut
Nov 23, 2020 14:35 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya granted bail by Mumbai court in drugs case
Nov 23, 2020 14:34 IST
Owl tangled in backyard soccer net rescued by cops. Watch
Nov 23, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.