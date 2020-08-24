Bhumi Pednekar, sister Samiksha participate in virtual Ganpati celebrations with extended family. Watch

Bhumi Pednekar shared several glimpses of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Instagram this weekend. One of them is a video which shows her connecting with her extended family on the occasion via video chat.

She shared a video which shows her family members performing Ganesh aarti at different locations. She wrote along with the video, “Ganesh Chaturthi in the times of pandemic. We missed being together,but we still felt most connected ever. Ganapati Bappa Morya.” The video shows Bhumi and sister Samiksha taking part in the aarti virtually. The two can be seen singing the aarti along with their aunt who is at a different location. She blesses the two of them via video chat and shows them the holy fire on camera. As the two sisters tell their aunt about how much they love her and miss her, she replies, “Ganpati bappa bless you and my brother, wherever he is (referring to Bhumi’s father),” making the actor emotional.

On Saturday, Bhumi had shared pictures from the Ganpati celebrations at her home. She shared pictures of herself, dressed in a pink and grey ethnic attire, sitting in front of the Ganesh idol. The also shared a picture of a modak with a filling at the centre, made especially for the festival.

She also shared a video on her Instagram stories where she says in a message for her fans, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi guys. Be responsible with your visarjan. Don’t throw any of the medical waste into the ocean. Be safe. The Covid-19 virus is still very active and pre-dominant everywhere around us. So wear a mask. Maintain social distancing. Ganesh Chaturthi is such a fun festival but its important to be safe. So Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Last week, Bhumi had urged people to choose eco-friendly methods of making Ganpati idols at home, benefitting our nature. “This is my most favourite festival and we have been celebrating Ganpati for years in my family. Since I have been on this journey of climate conservation, I have realised that there are better ways of celebrating this festival, more sustainable ways. Nature is GOD, GOD is nature and we have to find better alternatives,” the Bala actor said.

She joined hands with sculptor and environment activist Dattadri from Maharashtra to spread this important message. Talking about the idea of bringing Ganpati idols with seeds planted inside the idol, she said: “I really hope that concepts like these are adopted by the citizens at home to spread the message of ecological conservation to the next generations. I hope people are inspired to act and choose environmentally friendly alternatives like this which are revolutionary ideas to protect our country.”

