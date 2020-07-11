Sections
Bhumi Pednekar transforms into Game of Thrones' Khaleesi in new pic, says 'These times literally feel like winter is coming'

Bhumi Pednekar feels like winter really is coming, as she shares a new artwork of her, in which she looks like Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bhumi Pednekar says it really feels like winter is coming.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is super impressed with a fan’s rendition of her as Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen. Bhumi took to Instagram to repost the image, which shows her, dressed as the Khaleesi, stroking a dragon.

In the caption, she quoted the popular character and wrote, “I will do what queens do. I will rule.” She added, “These times literally feel like ‘winter is coming’.”

 

The artwork, by Swapnil Pawar, has been ‘liked’ over 150000 times. The artist had previously created artworks featuring Ranveer Singh as painter Vincent van Gogh, and Ayushmann Khurrana as the Joker, as played by Joaquin Phoenix.



Sharing the painting, Ranveer had written on Instagram, “As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed. Vincent Van Gogh.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh’s Vincent van Gogh post was originally created by this artist

Bhumi, in a recent interview to Hindustan Times, said that she is rearing to return to work, following the coronavirus lockdown. “I don’t know about implementation of social distancing. We’ll have to wait and watch. On a film set, you have so many people working together. Especially as actors, I feel we are very vulnerable. I can’t really wear a mask and do a scene. I’m sure the dynamics will change. I don’t see myself romancing anyone on the big screen for a while now. Even our storylines and narratives will change,” the actor said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

