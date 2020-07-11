Bhumi Pednekar transforms into Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi in new pic, says ‘These times literally feel like winter is coming’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is super impressed with a fan’s rendition of her as Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen. Bhumi took to Instagram to repost the image, which shows her, dressed as the Khaleesi, stroking a dragon.

In the caption, she quoted the popular character and wrote, “I will do what queens do. I will rule.” She added, “These times literally feel like ‘winter is coming’.”

The artwork, by Swapnil Pawar, has been ‘liked’ over 150000 times. The artist had previously created artworks featuring Ranveer Singh as painter Vincent van Gogh, and Ayushmann Khurrana as the Joker, as played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Sharing the painting, Ranveer had written on Instagram, “As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed. Vincent Van Gogh.”

Bhumi, in a recent interview to Hindustan Times, said that she is rearing to return to work, following the coronavirus lockdown. “I don’t know about implementation of social distancing. We’ll have to wait and watch. On a film set, you have so many people working together. Especially as actors, I feel we are very vulnerable. I can’t really wear a mask and do a scene. I’m sure the dynamics will change. I don’t see myself romancing anyone on the big screen for a while now. Even our storylines and narratives will change,” the actor said.

