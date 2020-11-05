Bhumi Pednekar wants to do films that propagate gender equality

Bhumi Pednekar’s choice of films defines the kind of performer and individual that she is. The actor consciously looks out for narratives where the female voice is in focus or has an equal footing.

“The idea is to create some kind of equality that does not exist at all. The fact that even in 2020, talks are still around women making women’s stories says a lot. I don’t think we should be discussing this right now rather that should have already been the case,” she reasons.

Determined to remove gender discrimination through her films, Pednekar feels it’s extremely important to have this simple message strongly out in the world that “both the sexes are equal” and deserve equal treatment.

She explains, “Our gender doesn’t need any saving. We’re equally capable of doing everything that the other gender is capable of. And through my stories I want to propagate that kind of gender equality. So, I’ll always take up such stories and roles.”

A look at her filmography starting from Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Saand Ki Aankh (2019), Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to her upcoming film Durgavati, she has been constantly working towards her goal.

Looking back, Pednekar is content with her Bollywood run so far, and shares that she knew from the beginning that as an ‘outsider’, her journey in the film industry won’t be a cake walk. And not being from a gilm family mae her more focused, she admits.

“I knew from the beginning that I won’t get a lot of opportunities to make mistakes and that’s something that kept me focused. I do realise that I’m somebody who isn’t born into a film family so my journey would be different. And I am fortunate to have got the films that I’ve got. But, I do also realise opportunities won’t come easy so I can’t take anything for granted and make the most of what I have. I wake up every day determined to work harder, may be a little more harder than other people as that’s the only way I can survive,” says the 31-year-old.

So was it a little more difficult for her to deal with the highs and lows of filmdom? “For me, I really don’t have any other plan, this is all I sought after. I wanted to be a successful actor, to be able to be at a place where people listen to me, where I could help people and I think I have reached there to an extent,” she ends.

