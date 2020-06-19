Bhumi Pednekar writes beautiful verse on how Sushant Singh Rajput showed her stars, became her teacher on Sonchiriya sets

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is heartbroken over the death of her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. On Friday, she shared a verse dedicated to him, in which she talked about how he would show her stars from his telescope, and teach her about scientists and thinkers.

Bhumi and Sushant worked together on Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya. They shot the film in the ravines of Chambal, where Sushant took his telescope to gaze at stars and planets. With her poem, Bhumi also shared a picture of all the notes she took when Sushant would introduce her to fascinating concepts of space, science and philosophy. Her notes mention the Fibonacci sequence, neutron stars, the chaos theory and more. Read her write up here:

Supernova

I wake up in the morning & I think of you,

I think of all our chats,your habits & moods.

Then it kicks in,a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you.

The 1st time we met,you told me you would show me the stars,

In my head I wondered-ya whatever,what a cheese ball.

Little did I know you meant every word you said.

With a smile full of pride you showed it to us,

This massive big black hole, your best friend,your telescope.

I was like - wait ,what,really ,you got this here !!!

Full of excitement,in the middle of nowhere,

You jumped like child,

Ready to take us all on a journey...

You took us to the moon & back,I remember the moon being red then.

You showed us Saturn , Jupiter and a million stars.

All of a sudden my might came crashing down,

You made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond.

You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards...

You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts...

We spoke of Van Gogh,Gaudi & Descartes.

We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones.

We spoke of theories,success & life.

We had debates & many fights.

We listened to Beethoven & Mozart ,

We tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts.

You spoke of Faraday,Chatelet & tried explaining me Newton’s theories through Art.

Just like that,from a Co-Star you became a teacher.

You turned me into a seeker,

Ready with her book and pen

Waiting for class to begin.

I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked,

Getting an answer from you wasn’t easy,

You turn that too into a learning task.

You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime.

You were like the emergence of a Chaos.

A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain.

I know you can see the world grieving for you.

There’s a sense of loss everyone feels,

many that met & didn’t meet you.

Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done.

And through that telescope I’ll spot you again,

It will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest among many we love up there.

You truly are a double slit photon,

A Neutron Star.

You are going to be missed

Our dear SSR .

Earlier, Bhumi had expressed shock at Sushant’s death. “Rest in Peace my friend...Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday. The police say he died by suicide and was depressed. His death shocked Bollywood and the rest of the country with condolences pouring in from all quarters.

Sonchiriya director Chaubey and other co-stars such as Manoj Bajpayee and Ranbir Shorey all expressed shock at his death. “His death was a bolt from the blue. I just don’t understand it. I can’t process it,” Chaubey wrote for the Indian Express.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

