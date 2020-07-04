Bhumika Chawla can’t get over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Still wondering what it was’

Actor Bhumika Chawla, who shared screen with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, shared a touching note on Sushant’s untimely death on Friday. Bhumika had played Sushant’s onscreen sister in the Neeraj Pandey film.

She wrote how she still wonders what actually happened: “It’s been almost 20 days ... and I wake up thinking of you. Still wondering what it was ... one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together.”

Unsure it was indeed depression, she wondered if it was about some personal issue or professional wrangle, she continued: “ .... Was it depression - personal — then you should have spoken .... If it was professional - you had already done such good films ..”

Bhumika agreed that survival was never easy in the film industry. She said: “YES I AGREE it’s not easy to survive here — I am not talking of insider or outsiders — IT IS WHAT IT IS — yes if I have to connect with someone even after having done 50 plus films it ain’t easy — but I am still grateful I am doing work — maybe I just choose to work on this perspective — constantly pushing myself to think and believe good .. Yes there are times when you call or message people from the industry ( Bollywood or other places ) most people are really WARM and KIND but we do find those who refuse to acknowledge or just brush you aside — THE WORLD IS MADE OF ALL SORTS ...”

Bhumika spoke about how people politely refuse and how, in later years, she has made an effort to reach out too, “THERE are most who will respect you always but rare few when they need you they come to you - but when you drop a tinkle saying you would love to work together with them , they say we will see .... or smile it off ( though I never believed in doing that earlier , I did in the last few years make an effort — that’s what life is — nothing comes without effort and hard work -) ... YET I STILL THANK GOD FOR Everything ... I choose to say that it’s ok - maybe one doesn’t fit the bill , the role and so it’s ok ..... POSITIVE ....”



She also spoke about Mumbai as the city of dreams and the very nature of success and failure. “...and finally if there is any thing more to you going than professional disappointment , or depression cause of various reasons —- YEH SHAHAR HAME HAMARE SAPNE DETA HAI , Naam deta hai ... kabhi Kabhi Gumnaam bhi karta ... lakho ki aabadi mein kuch TANHA BHI KARTA HAI ..... ........ if there was anything more I hope we come to know what it was ... until then FINAL GOODBYE .... PRAYERS FOR YOU - wherever you are and prayers for your family.”

Bhumika’s note found many agreeing with her. Actor Sonal Chauhan, replying to her comment, wrote: “So well put. And I share the same emotion. Just can’t get him out of my mind. So many thoughts ... so many questions.”

A fan wrote back: “There are so many peoples including me who are still disturbed bcz of this incident.” Another said: “still I don’t believe he is no more.” A third person said: “Can’t get him off my mind. Miss u sir.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, aged 34. He was suffering from depression. The police has ruled out foul play.

