Big B tests Covid-19 positive: what all work he has done during lockdown!

Although the Hindi film industry hasn’t been very active during the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has been working on various assignments — promotional and professional — from within the confines of his home.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 01:11 IST

By Prashant Singh,

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo that released on an OTT platform.

During the nationwide lockdown (since March 25), almost all the Bollywood stars have been cooped up at home but a lot of them have been doing whatever work they can, from within the confines of their home. Right from the start of the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for Covid-19, too, has been working from home on promotional as well as professional assignments. 

In March, he filmed a public service announcement video, in which he shared preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. The video, shot by him at his home, was shot in both English and Hindi. April saw Big B feature in a short film, Family. The short film — for which he shot his portions from his home — promoted the importance of staying safe and maintaining social distancing, and it featured other actors as well, including Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

In May, Bachchan shot for various promos of the game show that he hosts, Kaun Banega Crorepati, from within the confines of his home, which were remotely directed by Dangal (2016) and Chhichhore (2019) director Nitesh Tiwari. 

Sources from the film industry reveal that around 10 days ago, Bachchan was apparently “dubbing for a promotional/ad film at the dubbing studio at his office”, Janak, which is next to his family home, Jalsa in Juhu.



Additionally, Bachchan’s son, Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for Covid-19, and is admitted in Nanavati hospital.

With regards to films, last month, senior Bachchan was seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo that went straight on an OTT platform. His other upcoming films include Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra (also starring Ranbir and Alia).

