Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni ditches Abhinav Shukla to support Rahul Vaidya in captaincy task

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya’s return to the Bigg Boss 14 house has changed the former’s friendship with Abhinav Shukla. In a new promo of the upcoming episode, a rift can be seen between Aly and Abhinav as the former sides with Rahul during the captaincy task.

The promo opens with Aly and Abhinav arguing over whom should they support during the captaincy task. A furious Abhinav tells Aly, “I have played with you in every task without any condition. But today I had told you that Rahul cannot become the captain.” His wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik also adds that the couple has supported him in every captaincy task. However, Aly looks adamant on his decision to pitch for Rahul and asks Rubina why did she help him at all.

Aly makes it clear that he would support Rahul no matter what. He announces in a loud voice, “When Rahul is standing right in front of me, how can I let anyone else become the captain! I want him to win.”

While Aly had been evicted, Rahul had walked out of the house as he was ‘missing his parents’. Host Salman Khan had scolded Rahul for not showing any interest in the game and had asked him to walk out of the show if he is feeling homesick. However, he was allowed to re-enter the house after some days.

Meanwhile, the viewers stand divided over his return. A fan of Abhinav wrote on Twitter, “#AbhinavShukla has always been in the giving end, helped Aly in dj night to become captain, gave his food in the batak task, as sanchalak also helped him to become captain, though he cracked a deal here , however he never received any help from sapera, meetha churi !” Another said, “Rahool has also always made condition of becoming captain next week in return of supporting Aly. So noone’s different. And RaFool is an arrogant bully. Hence, he is a villain”

