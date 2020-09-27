Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu seeks blessings for son Jaan Kumar Sanu. Watch

Days after it was confirmed that his singer son Jaan Kumar Sanu will be seen on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, Kumar Sanu has urged fans to extend their support to him. The singer, who was a big hit in the 90s, urged fans to support his son and ensure that he wins the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Kumar Sanu said in a video he posted online, “I am very happy today because my son Jaan, is going to Bigg Boss. He has all my wishes, prayers and blessings with him. I also want all of you to wish for his success. May he win the game that he is going for. He is a good singer and sings wonderfully. Rest, he will get what destiny has in store for him. I urge all my fans to bless and support Jaan. By vote or whatever way possible. Jaan is a good singer and he will definitely win the show, with your blessings. Of course he has mine too. I just wish he comes back as a winner.”

Sharing the video, Kumar Sanu wrote, “#bigboss14 Please bless him #jaankumarsanu #kumarsanu #shannonk #bigboss14 #blessings #fansaregod #run.”

Salman had revealed, during the show launch press conference, that Jaan, will be one of the contestants on the reality show. Talking to Salman during the press conference, he said, “Sir, I am more nervous because I am meeting you for the first time in my life. My entire body is shaking. I have been your fan since before I got to know anything about the work my dad has done with you. I am a bit dazed with your presence.”

Responding to the news, Jaan had told a tabloid, “This is the first time that the channel approached me, and it seemed like a dream come true. I have been a fan of the show since its first season.”

Bigg Boss season 14 is set to air from October 3.

