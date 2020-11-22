Bigg Boss 14 promo: Kavita Kaushik reveals who isn’t a competition for her, Jasmin’s reaction leaves Salman Khan in splits

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik is back after being evicted from the show once and has made her enmity with Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni loud and clear. The FIR actor doesn’t let go of any opportunity to show her hatred for the three of them and was even granted a special chance by host Salman Khan to explain her views about each of them.

In a new promo for the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman introduces a new task especially for Kavita. He echoes her claim that she doesn’t consider any of her co-contestants as her competitors and asks her to put a red stamp on the faces of all those contestants and explain why she doesn’t consider them worthy enough of competing with her.

Beginning with Aly Goni, she says that he is very fake and ‘ghatiya’ person who fights with her on every little thing in a very ugly and filthy manner. She adds that he uses strength in every action.

Kavita then moves her focus to Aly’s rumoured girlfriend and co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Kavita says, “Jasmin tells me ‘Aapse koi kya seekhega, mere se log seekhenge how to fight (Jasmin says ‘what will people learn from you! They will learn from me how to fight’).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik promises to step out of Abhinav Shukla’s shadow, Nikki Tamboli says she will make friends and ditch them

The promo shows Jasmin copying Kavita’s hand gestures as the latter continues criticising them in front of Salman. She then touches Kavita’s feet and says in sarcasm, “Jai didi ki, mahaan ho aap (I hail you sister, you are great).” This leaves everyone in splits, including Salman who screams “superb”. He goes on to add, “Ma kasam, Kavita ek ek ko chun chun ke maregi (I swear Kavita will kill each of them one by one).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more