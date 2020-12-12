Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan refuses to talk to Arshi Khan, calls Abhinav-Rubina and Kavita -Ronit’s ugly feud ‘dirty’

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan refuses to talk to Arshi Khan, calls Abhinav-Rubina and Kavita -Ronit’s ugly feud ‘dirty’

The new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows host Salman Khan losing his cool at Arshi Khan as well as Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronit.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is furious at many people on the show.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to witness a huge feud as the couples -- Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, and Kavita Kaushik and husband Ronit Biswas -- wash their dirty linen on the show. The promo for the upcoming episode shows host Salman Khan losing his cool over not just the four of them but also Arshi Khan, who recently entered the house as a challenger.

The promo opens with Arshi passing a sarcastic comment at Salman. She says, “Mujhe pata tha aap aayenge aur mujhe zillat ke laddu khilwake hi rahenge (I knew you will come and insult me).” Despite her calling it a joke, Salman refuses to talk to her any further.

 

Salman is again seen losing his cool at contestants Abhinav and Rubina as they come face to face with evicted contestant Kavita and her husband Ronit. Rubina accuses Kavita of talking about Abhinav after leaving the Bigg Boss house.



Ronit claims that Kavita had told him about Abhinav and Rubina’s past and why they broke up with each other. Kavita adds that Abhinav sent her several ‘violent’ messages and she even threatened to complain about him to the police if he didn’t stop. Abhinav replies to her, “I would love to see those messages, we will deal with it in a legal fashion.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor returns home from Jersey shoot, and wife Mira Rajput isn’t happy

Abhinav then accused Kavita of threatening Rubina and said, “Do you think someone will physically threaten my wife and I will sit there and just watch?” Kavita’s husband replied to him, “Same” while gesturing towards how he also reacted in the same manner, while referring to Abhinav’s behaviour with Kavita.

Looking at the two couples fighting with each other, Salman removes his blazer and asked all of them to stop for a second. “Ye khilwad bana ke rakha hai, ganda hai ye (This is a mockery, this is dirty).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
by Jayashree Nandi

latest news

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 34 vacancies for various posts
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
DU girls say #speakup, it’s high time
by Ruchika Garg
Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions
by Jayashree Nandi
Leading pro-China news channel in Taiwan is taken off air
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.