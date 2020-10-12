Bigg Boss 14 viewers object to seniors deciding on evictions, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi postponed to early 2021

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday party: Aishwarya Rai decks up in white, Aaradhya gives dearest dadaji a hug

Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday and daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai has now shared adorable pictures from the celebrations. It seems the entire Bachchan family dressed in white for the at-home celebrations.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14 first eviction is Sara Gurpal? ‘The audience must be mad,’ respond fans

Bigg Boss 14 Sara Gurpal seems to be the first contestant to have been evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Speculations are rife that the actor from Punjab was chosen by the seniors including Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, for eviction. Sara recently made headlines when her alleged ex-husband expressed his wish to meet her in the Bigg Boss house as a guest and said that her real name was is Rachna Devi.

(Read full story here)

Ranveer Singh’s 83 to stick to Christmas release, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi pushed to 2021

As movie theatres finally open across the country from October 15, film producers are revaluating the release dates of their upcoming films which aren’t supposed to take the direct-to-digital route. It has now been confirmed that Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 will release in theatres around Christmas whereas Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will have to be pushed to early next year.

(Read full story here)

CBI warns neighbour who spoke about Sushant-Rhea June 13 meeting, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer calls it ‘a baseless rumour by a fan’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s neighbour had claimed few days back that an eyewitness had seen late Sushant Singh Rajput drop off Rhea at latter’s apartment complex in Mumbai. Now, post an interrogation with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), she has been warned by the central agency from lying.

(Read full story here)

Ali Fazal posts cute photo with girlfriend Richa Chadha, calls her a ‘superhero’

Actor Ali Fazal shared an adorable picture with his girlfriend, actor Richa Chadha, on Instagram and called her a ‘superhero’. In a note written for her, he likened her to Catwoman.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more