Home / Bollywood / Bigg Boss’ Asim Riaz attacked by goons, Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece puts out warm pics with actor

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day: Former Bigg Boss participant Asim Riaz has shared a video showing his injuries after he was attacked a group of boys on a bike. Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece has shared pictures with the actor.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Asim Riaz shared video after he was attacked by some boys on a bike, while Janhvi Kapoor spoke on being privileged.

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares adorable pics with actor, thanks fans for ‘tireless efforts’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece, Mallika, has shared pictures of her uncle and thanked fans for their continued support. In them, Sushant can be seen wearing a Team India jersey.

Read more here

Asim Riaz says he was attacked by ‘some guys’ on a bike, shares video of injuries as fans outrage on social media

Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz was allegedly attacked on the streets while riding his bike. Asim took to social media to share visuals of his injuries. Many of his fans wrote in to express their anger.

Read more here



Abhishek Bachchan shares his medical chart from hospital, says he still has ‘no discharge plan’. See pic



Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday shared a glimpse of his medical chart which states that he is not going to be discharged anytime soon. The actor has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital for over three weeks.



Read more here

Janhvi Kapoor defends Gunjan Saxena biopic against backlash: ‘No reason for us to be apologetic’

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen next in the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, has been among those who have been attacked for having an unfair advantage in Bollywood as star kids. In an interview, she is still to ‘make peace with it’ on being forced over and over again to prove herself.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares positive WhatsApp chat from less than a month before his death: ‘You loved us so dearly’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a screengrab of their conversation on WhatsApp, remembering the positivity that Sushant used to spread. This was from a chat less than a month before his death.

Read more here

