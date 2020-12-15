Biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand announced, Abhishek Chaubey to direct film that will hit theatres in 2022

A biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand has been announced and producer Ronnie Screwvala has roped in Abhishek Chaubey to direct the upcoming film slated to hit theatres in 2022. Supratik Sen and Abhishek have been writing the movie for a year now and the screenplay has been zeroed in. The actors are yet to be finalised.

Expressing his excitement about the film, Abhishek said in a press statement, “Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest hockey players in the history of our national sport, and it’s a matter of pride to direct his biopic. We had massive amount of research material in hand, and honestly, every achievement of his life deserves a separate story in itself. I am grateful to have a brilliant creative force like Ronnie Screwvala backing the film, and we can’t wait to get started next year. Hoping to announce the lead actor soon.”

Dhyan Chand was celebrated as ‘The Wizard’ and represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949. He scored over 1500 goals in the 185 matches he played as a centre forward during his international career, which includes three Olympic gold medal wins in 1928,1932 and 1936. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29, is celebrated as the National Sports Day.

Ronnie called Dhyan Chand the ‘biggest icon of Indian sports’ and said, “Given the largeness and greatness of Dhyan Chand’s life achievements, I feel that there could be no one better than Abhishek to direct the film and it’s an absolute pleasure to collaborate with him again after Sonchiriya. Dhyan Chand is the biggest icon of Indian sports, whom the youth of today unfortunately don’t know much about. There couldn’t have been a greater underdog story than Dhyan Chand’s and I can’t wait to bring this film to the audiences.”

Padma Bhushan Dhyan Chand’s son, Ashok Kumar - Olympic medalist and winning goal scorer in the 1975 Hockey World Cup - is elated to bring his father’s story to the fore. “There is no better hockey player to date in the world like three-time Olympic gold medalist Dhyan Chand. When Rohit Vaid (co-producer) approached me with the desire to make a film on my father, I was instantly drawn to his intensity and passion for the project. The genius of Dhyan Chand and his achievements will be seen by the world and my family and I are thrilled to be part of this”.

