Bipasha Basu celebrates birthday at home, thanks fans for ‘for such thoughtful and loving wishes’. See pics

Actor Bipasha Basu celebrated her 42nd birthday at home. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the celebrations.

Sharing them, she wrote: “Thank you universe Thank you all ...for such thoughtful and loving wishes on my birthday So grateful to everyone #blessed.” She looked happy and cheerful, sporting a bright yellow salwar kameez as the room was decorated with balloons and flowers. Among those who wished her was Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Neelam Kothari Soni and her actor husband Sameer Soni.

Many of her fans wrote to wish her; many wrote ‘happy birthday’ and dropped appreciative emojis. One user wrote: “Looking so beautiful mam.” Another person said: “Happy birthday beautiful.” A third person said “nice yaar” while another wrote: “Lovely”.

On her birthday on Thursday, her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover had written a long post and called her a ‘goddess’. He said: “Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way....there are two aspects of you that supersede all else...your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year.

Wish you a very very very happy birthday my babygirl! @bipashabasu Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse! #monkeylove #itsmonkeysbirthday #monkeyprincess #goddess.”

Bipasha, who married Karan in 2016, has not been seen in a film for a long time, but her Instagram feeds keep her connected with her many fans with her many ‘monkeylove’ posts with Karan, family moments and her stand of issues such as discrimination on the basis of colour. She made a comeback with MX Player’s Dangerous last year.

