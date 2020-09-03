Bipasha Basu on pregnancy rumours: ‘It’s irritating. Every time I gain weight, they make me pregnant’

Actor Bipasha Basu has said that the constant rumours about her pregnancy are irritating. She said that she is more likely to react ‘dangerously’ to such gossip than husband Karan Singh Grover.

“Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview, and Karan, “I always say I am pregnant but no one believes me.”

This isn’t the first time Karan and Bipasha have discussed having kids. Bipasha told Navbharat Times in an interview recently, “Let’s see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let’s see what happens in the future.”

Karan added, “Bipasha has left it all to God. Actually, we often forget that the spirit that comes into the world has its own planning and decisions. Nothing is there in our hands.”

The couple recently appeared together in the web series Dangerous. Talking about working with Bipasha, Karan had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I am actually someone who would, if possible, choose to work with her in every project. She is just a fabulous person to work with and I can’t get enough of her. We are mostly busy with our own work and often don’t get much time together, so I would like to spend more time with her. She will probably get sick of me, but I won’t.”

