Sections
Home / Bollywood / Bipasha Basu on pregnancy rumours: ‘It’s irritating. Every time I gain weight, they make me pregnant’

Bipasha Basu on pregnancy rumours: ‘It’s irritating. Every time I gain weight, they make me pregnant’

Actor Bipasha Basu has said that she finds it irritating that every time she gains weight, it is reported that she is pregnant. The actor is married to television actor Karan Singh Grover and is tired of pregnancy rumors.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently appeared in the web series Dangerous.

Actor Bipasha Basu has said that the constant rumours about her pregnancy are irritating. She said that she is more likely to react ‘dangerously’ to such gossip than husband Karan Singh Grover.

“Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview, and Karan, “I always say I am pregnant but no one believes me.”

This isn’t the first time Karan and Bipasha have discussed having kids. Bipasha told Navbharat Times in an interview recently, “Let’s see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let’s see what happens in the future.”

 



Also read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover on starting a family, say they are open to adoption: ‘Left it all on God’

Karan added, “Bipasha has left it all to God. Actually, we often forget that the spirit that comes into the world has its own planning and decisions. Nothing is there in our hands.”

The couple recently appeared together in the web series Dangerous. Talking about working with Bipasha, Karan had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I am actually someone who would, if possible, choose to work with her in every project. She is just a fabulous person to work with and I can’t get enough of her. We are mostly busy with our own work and often don’t get much time together, so I would like to spend more time with her. She will probably get sick of me, but I won’t.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 14:37 IST
LIVE: 5 states account for 62% of active Covid cases in India, says health ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:46 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST

latest news

Bipasha Basu finds pregnancy rumours around her ‘irritating’
Sep 03, 2020 15:45 IST
Four prisoners escape in Bijnor, two held
Sep 03, 2020 15:47 IST
PM Modi to share views on ‘Navigating New Challenges’ at India-US Summit
Sep 03, 2020 15:40 IST
US Open: Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem 2nd round - Live streaming, when and where to watch online and on TV
Sep 03, 2020 15:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.