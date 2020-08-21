Sections
Home / Bollywood / Bipasha Basu recalls harassment at the hands of ‘top producer’, sending him expletive-laden message by mistake

Bipasha Basu recalls harassment at the hands of ‘top producer’, sending him expletive-laden message by mistake

Actor Bipasha Basu has recalled an incident where she was harassed by a ‘top producer’, and how she put an end to the behaviour.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bipasha Basu recently returned to the screen with Dangerous.

Actor Bipasha Basu has recalled an unfortunate incident when she was harassed by a ‘top producer’ early in her career. Bipasha said that she had already cultivated a no-nonsense image in the industry, and put an end to the misbehaviour.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, she said, “I was a young girl and I was staying alone. I always had this image of mine which was fierce and of someone who won’t tolerate ant bulls**t. So a lot of people were scared of me anyway. But there was this one time, I remember when I signed a film with a top producer. I had come back home and I got a text message from him saying ‘Missing your smile’. I was too young and I felt a little weird. But I ignored it. After a few days, he again sent me the same text.”

The actor said that the problem was solved almost by chance. An expletive-laden message about the experience, intended for a friend, was mistakenly sent to the producer by Bipasha. “But it worked and there were no texts anymore. I told my secretary to take the signing amount and return it to him because I didn’t want to work with him anymore,” she said.

Bipasha said that she ran into the producer at an event later, but the moment he saw her, he walked away quietly. “It was funny watching that happen,” she said.



Also read: Bipasha Basu on taking a break after marrying Karan Singh Grover: ‘You have to be there for the people you love’

Bipasha recently returned to acting in the streaming show Dangerous, which also features her husband, Karan Singh Grover. She told Hindustan Times about working on the show, “As individual actors, we both liked our parts and the content which the show has to provide. That’s a wise decision for an actor when you like it and then you know your husband is playing your co-star; it’s a bonus.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Watson begins quarantine in hotel room with a view of Burj Khalifa
Aug 21, 2020 16:41 IST
BJP panchayat representative goes missing in Barmer
Aug 21, 2020 16:37 IST
Mumbai, neighbouring areas likely to receive ‘heavy to very heavy’ rains in next 24 hours: IMD
Aug 21, 2020 16:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh govt transfers two IAS and four HPAS officers
Aug 21, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.