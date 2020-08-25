Bipasha Basu shares mag cover featuring her and Priyanka Chopra: ‘Major fashion throwback’. See pic

Bipasha Basu has shared a major throwback to the time she featured on the first Vogue India cover with Priyanka Chopra and international model Gemma Ward. The magazine was launched in India with the cover in 2007.

Sharing the cover on Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “Major Fashion #throwback. First issue of Vogue India -Cover shot by Patrick Demarchelier . Me with @priyankachopra and @gemma . @vogueindia.”

The cover picture shows Gemma, in a grey dress, sandwiched between Bipasha, who’s in a sequinned silver-grey dress and Priyanka, who’s in a sequinned silver-black dress. Bipasha and Priyanka had worked together on the 2005 film Barsaat. It starred Bobby Deol as the male lead.

Gemma recently welcomed a baby girl while Priyanka has earned a name for herself not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. She is now married to singer Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, Bipasha made her acting comeback after a five-year sabbatical after marriage.

Bipasha returned to acting with the web show Dangerous, also starring her actor husband Karan Singh Grover. While Karan plays a millionaire in the suspense thriller, Bipasha plays a cop.

Also read:‘Sands are shifting’: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares pic of their twins with heartfelt note, Trishala Dutt sends her prayers

Talking about her choice of taking a break after marriage, Bipasha told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It doesn’t feel like I have been away for five years because for me time has really flown. This time was very necessary for my personal growth because I have been working from the age of 15 as a model, and then as an actor from the age of 19. I have been working all through my life. This break was very well deserved as I needed to build a foundation with my husband, spend a lot more time with my parents and my sisters. I gave a lot of time to myself as life is very unpredictable. You can’t be always driven by chaos of it and live by a regime. Yes, there is a part of you that you definitely want to create, you satisfy yourself as an actor but besides that - what are your goals for life! You have to be there for the people you love. Now onwards, I will now keep a delicate balance of both of it. I have really enjoyed my family life till now. I guess, now I am ready.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more