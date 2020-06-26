Bipasha Basu Singh Grover: Once this pandemic ends, we’ll be a different version of ourselves

Trying to adjust to the new normal that is in place, actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover says this time is unlike anything anyone has seen before. Not only has it made her introspect about a lot of things, but has also changed her as a person, she shares.

“There are a lot of changes I can see in myself and my husband Karan (Singh Grover), too. Once this whole pandemic ends, there’s going to be a new normal set in the world. We’ll also be a different version of ourselves, we can’t be the same old people we were before the pandemic. There’s a lot to learn every day. I won’t get into the details, but yes, we are both changing,” she tells us.

For instance, she feels they’re more grounded than before and this crisis has made them evolve into better people.

“We as a couple have spent six years together, many days 24 hours together, we didn’t need a lockdown for that. It has taught just being with yourself, give time to yourself without any kind of pressure. I know, there’s a lot of sad and unfortunate news we get, but we’re hopeful and positive, and only going to focus on that,” adds the 41-year-old.

Unlike many who complain their entire schedule has gone haywire because of the uncertainty in the last three months, Bipasha says that she didn’t her things go for a toss and each day, even today, is dictated by a proper schedule.

“Keeping fitness in mind, I wake up at 6:30am. We meet for breakfast, and then Karan goes to the terrace to paint, while I do the household chores, talk to friends and catch up on courses I’m trying to do online. We both don’t eat lunch, so it’s just fruits. Then it’s our couple time, we call our friends over sunset. Dinner is around 7pm, and after that is the only time we watch TV,” elaborates the actor, who’s also trying her hand at gardening.

