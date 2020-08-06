Bipasha Basu teams up with husband Karan Singh Grover for web project Dangerous, see pic

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan SIngh Grover have teamed up for a web project and the first trailer is all set to land online on Thursday afternoon. Hours ahead of the trailer launch of MX Player exclusive Dangerous, we bring you an exclusive still from the project.

Touted as ‘slick thriller’, Dangerous will feature Karan as a young entrepreneur whose life changes when his wife gets kidnapped and his ex-lover, Neha (Bipasha ) is sent to handle the case and find the kidnapper. MX Exclusive

Bipasha had also teased the project Wednesday when she shared a picture with Karan and wrote, “Our #Dangerous jodi is going to heat up your screen tomorrow. Watch out!”

Bipasha and Karan have first worked together in 2015 horror film, Alone where Bipasha essayed double roles of twin sisters. Later, the two got married in April 2016. Recently, they were also set to work together in Aadat, which could not be completed in time and is still under production. Talking about working with his wife, Karan had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “I am actually someone who would, if possible, choose to work with her in every project. She is just a fabulous person to work with and I can’t get enough of her. We are mostly busy with our own work and often don’t get much time together, so I would like to spend more time with her. She will probably get sick of me, but I won’t.”

“What helps when I work with her is that she is very cooperative. I can rehearse my scenes with her and given her experience, her inputs are to the point. I think we complement each other on screen. And I feel we should collaborate on more projects,” he added.

While Karan has appeared on a few TV and web show, including the popular Kasauti Zindagii Kayy, Bipasha was last seen in Alone.

