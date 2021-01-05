Sections
Home / Bollywood / Birthday girl Deepika Padukone spotted on brunch date with Ranveer Singh. See pictures here

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted on Tuesday, out on a brunch date on the occasion of her birthday. See pictures here.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went out on her birthday.

Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted out on a brunch date on Tuesday, on the occasion of Deepika’s birthday. They were twinning in tracksuits, pictures shared online reveal.

While Deepika wore a brown ensemble with sunglasses, Ranveer was spotted in a grey tracksuit. Both made sure to wear masks.

 

 



 

The couple recently returned from a quick New Year’s trip to Ranthambore. Sharing a collection of images and videos from the vacation, Deepika posted on Instagram, “What my New Years looked like...”

In the comments section of her post, Deepika advised her over 50 million Instagram followers to take a break. “An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted.It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break,” she wrote.

Deepika and Ranveer were joined in Ranthambore by her parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha. Also in Ranthambore were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their families.

Also read: On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, how she went from wanting open relationship with Ranveer Singh to marrying him

Alia wished Deepika a happy birthday in a social media post, and wrote, “Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!”

