BJP MLA Nitesh Rane requests security for Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai, says there may be ‘pressure from influential people’

Nitesh Rane said that Rohan Rai’s statement will be able to establish a link between the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has written to Union home minister Amit Shah, requesting security for Rohan Rai, fiance of the late celebrity manager Disha Salian. Rane speculated that Rohan is ‘scared to return to Mumbai’ because of ‘pressure from influential people’ and said that his testimony could be crucial in establishing a link between Disha’s death and Sushant Singh Rajput’s. Disha briefly managed Sushant and their deaths were less than a week apart.

In his letter to Shah, Rane wrote, “I am writing to draw your attention to the ongoing investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian, both of whom have died in mysterious circumstances. It is surprising that Rohan Rai, a young budding actor who was Disha’s live-in partner has not ever been questioned by the Mumbai police for details on what could have led to Disha’s death on June 8, 2020 when she was found lying on the ground on her building compound in Malad-Malvani in Mumbai.”

“Rohan was present in the house when she allegedly fell from the high rise building but despite that, it is said that he went down to the spot only 20 or 25 minutes later, which points to suspicious behaviour,” he added.

Disha fell to her death from the 14th floor of a high-rise building, with the Mumbai Police ruling it as a suicide. The police have said that her death has no connection with Sushant’s death, but many conspiracy theories claim otherwise.

Also read: Swara Bhasker calls Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal to Jaya Bachchan’s speech ‘sickening’, says ‘abuse me if you want’

In his letter, Rane wrote, “Rohan has subsequently fled from Mumbai or may have been asked to leave Mumbai to avoid any scrutiny. I assume he is scared to return to Mumbai where the case is being investigated. This may be due to some pressure from influential people on him. I request you to kindly provide him with security so that he is safe when he returns to Mumbai. His statement to the CBI will be crucial to the ongoing investigation and a key link to unraveling both deaths—of Disha and Sushant since it is my strong belief that both these deaths are linked.”

Earlier, Disha’s father Satish Salian wrote to the Mumbai Police, saying that the family does not suspect any foul play in her death and were satisfied with the investigation. He also sought action against journalists, influencers, politicians and media spreading ‘misleading news’ about her involvement with politicians, attending parties with big names from the film fraternity, rape and murder.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more