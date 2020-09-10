BMC exempts Kangana Ranaut from home quarantine, actor to leave Mumbai on Sept 14

Sections
Kangana Ranaut was exempted from the 14-day home quarantine mandate by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. She will leave Mumbai on September 14, according to an official.

Sep 10, 2020

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Samrudhi Ghosh, Press Trust of India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has exempted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state, an official said.

Ranaut, who is currently in news because of the controversy over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and the BMC’s demolition of ‘illegal’ structures at her bungalow, arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

 

A senior BMC official said she had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit. “Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the ‘short-term visitor category’,” the officer told PTI.



According to BMC officials, Ranaut is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.

