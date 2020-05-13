Bobby Deol on lockdown: Dad is in a safe zone away from outsider’s reach

Like many others, for Bobby Deol too, all his personal and professional plans have gone haywire because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the nation.

The actor was supposed to start shooting for his web series and had planned a vacation to Maldives for his close friend’s 50th birthday. “But amid all this, the best thing that has happened is it’s a house full of people as my kids and nephews are back home,” says Deol.

Spending most of the time working out at his home gym, he shares, “It’s a great way to stay fit and keep our mind occupied because what’s happening outside in the world is disturbing and you keep thinking about it over and over again.”

Though he misses the company of his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, who left for the farms near Lonavala just before the lockdown was imposed. the actor is glad that he is safe there isolated from the rest of the people.

“He (dad) is 84 and we do feel worried about his health, but I know by worrying all the time will only make us feel low. So, we are trying to think about the positive things. He’s in a safe zone away from outsiders’ reach, with my mother and chachi,” says Deol, adding that they talk on FaceTime regularly and “seeing him grow organic vegetables in his paradise makes us feel so happy”.

While there’s still a lot of uncertainty about how things are going to pan out after the lockdown gets lifted, Deol feels that this crisis has created a catch 22 situation for everyone to survive through.

“There are two things which are going to destroy us — either the falling economy or coronavirus. So, we have to work on one thing to make the other work. In this case, eradicate this disease, and then go on to achieve whenever you’ve to,” says the actor, who recently penned a poem, Chand Dino Ki Baat Hai Yaaron.

Staying hopeful that everything would soon come back on track, he points out, “It might be a slow start and take more time, but we should continue following the preventive guidelines. The world has been through a lot of crisis many times before and has always come out stronger. So, I’m sure that the showbiz business and the world will come out stronger.”