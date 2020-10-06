Sections
Home / Bollywood / Bobby Deol reveals he had a nasty accident on Barsaat set: ‘I was injured in my first shot, still have a rod in my leg’

Bobby Deol reveals he had a nasty accident on Barsaat set: ‘I was injured in my first shot, still have a rod in my leg’

Bobby Deol revealed in a new interview that he was gravely injured while shooting for his entry scene in his debut film, Barsaat. He said that he broke his leg and still has a rod inserted in it.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bobby Deol made his big screen debut with Barsaat in 1995.

Bobby Deol revealed that he suffered a serious injury while shooting for his debut film, Barsaat, because of which he still has a rod inserted in his leg. The accident happened when he was shooting for his introduction scene, which saw him entering on horseback.

In an interview, Bobby said that he collided with another horse and ended up breaking his leg. He added that the injury did not heal by itself and he had to undergo another surgery.

Talking to BollywoodLife, Bobby said, “In my first movie Barsaat, my brother wanted to make my introduction more interesting. We were in the Lake District of England. My first shot itself, I collided with another horse and broke my leg. It was a pretty bad injury. I still have a rod in my leg. It did not heal and I had to do another surgery where eventually it became fine.”

Bobby has just completed two-and-a-half decades in Bollywood. After his initial success, he witnessed a lull in his career. However, he had a resurrection of sorts after starring alongside Salman Khan in Race 3. Earlier this year, he was seen in two digital projects - Netflix original film Class of 83 and MX Player series Aashram.

Talking about his journey in films, Bobby told Hindustan Times that his low phase taught him a lot. “It’s been a learning experience. You learn the most from your downs, when you are down and out. Success doesn’t teach you much. If you learn this, you’ll always be back with a bang. That’s what I went through in my life — I went through a lull for three years, then came out of that. I decided I have to achieve things, and that the next 25 years are hopefully more exciting than the past 25,” he said.

