Home / Bollywood / Bobby Deol’s 25 years at movies make Twinkle Khanna emotional: ‘Today our boys are as old as we were when we worked together’

Bobby Deol has completed 25 years in Bollywood and his first co-star Twinkle Khanna is emotional. The two made their debuts in 1995 with romantic film Barsaat.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna worked together in Barsaat.

Actor Bobby Deol has turned 25 in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who made his debut with Barsaat in 1995, is celebrating completing a quarter century of his career. Reacting to his post, his first co-star, Twinkle Khanna also got emotional.

“I just saw the interview and then this tweet. Dude am all teary eyed. Nostalgia.. Today our boys are as old as we were when we worked together. Love you loads,” she wrote. Twinkle and Bobby played two bickering youngsters in Barsaat who get lost in the woods and fall in love. The two are now parents to two kids each. While Bobby has sons Aryamaan and Dharam with wife Tanya; Twinkle has son Aarav and daughter Nitara with actor Akshay Kumar.

 

On the completion of 25 years, Bobby took to social media to share a special artwork made of his movie posters. “It’s been 25 years at the movies for me.. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I’ve seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead,” he wrote.



He added, “Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits don’t roll out!.”

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about his journey, Bobby said that he was supposed to star in Ajnabee. The film eventually went on to star Akshay Kumar in the role originally intended for Bobby, who ended up playing a different character. “The people I offered the project to, they eventually took the project from me and made it with themselves,” he told Bollywood Hungama, and added, “That’s how it is, this industry is ruthless.”

Bobby made his digital debut this year with the Netflix film Class of ‘83 and followed it with the MX Original Series Aashram. The actor played the role of a veteran cop Vijay Singh in the Atul Sabharwal-directorial Class of ‘83, while Aashram, directed by Prakash Jha, saw him as the self-styled godman Baba Nirala.

