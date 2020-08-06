Sections
Home / Bollywood / Bobby Deol’s Class of 83 to debut on Netflix on this date

Bobby Deol’s Class of 83 to debut on Netflix on this date

Class of 83 is first Netflix original film produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 12:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bobby Deol’s Class of 83 will release on August 21.

Bobby Deol is all set to make his digital debut on Netflix with Class Of 83, which will debut on August 21. The 51-year-old actor shared the release date on Twitter with a new poster of the film that is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

“It’s not which side you are fighting for, it’s what you are fighting against,” Bobby wrote. The actor will play a police instructor Vijay Singh in the film. Its trailer will land on Friday.

“A hero policeman, shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy, decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen. But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn down his own house,” the official synopsis of Class Of ‘83 read.

 



Bobby earlier said in a statement, “When Atul Sabharwal (director) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of 83. It is my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It is an exciting and challenging time to be an actor, and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on August 21.”

Said to be based on Sayyed Yunus Hussain Zaidi’s book The Class Of 83, the film is the first original film produced by Shah Rukh Khan for Netflix. They have earlier collaborated for the web shows Betaal and Bard Of Blood.

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Class of 83 cast includes Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Ninad Mahajani, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj and Prithvik Pratap.

Class of 83 is among the 17 new films and shows teased by Netflix in July. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Torbaaz, Ludo and A Suitable Boy are also a part of the line-up.

