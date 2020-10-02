Bobby Deol says he can’t open his heart to dad Dharmendra: ‘I made it a point to avoid that kind of distance with my own kids’

Bobby Deol feels that there is a ‘distance’ in his relationship with his father, Dharmendra, and he made sure that his equation with his own sons, Aryaman and Dharam, was a much friendlier one. Bobby said they did not get to spend a lot of time during his growing up years, as Dharmendra was often busy with his shoots.

Talking to a magazine, Bobby said that he respects Dharmendra but does not open up to him too much. He feels, even now, that his father will ‘start scolding’ him if he gets too frank.

“When we were growing up, papa was working hard. So we didn’t spend much time with him. I used to go with him for outdoor shootings. People thought and acted in a different way then. The relation between father and children wasn’t as smooth then as it’s in today’s generation. I made it a point to avoid that kind of a distance with my own kids. We have a friendly relationship,” Bobby told Filmfare.

“In earlier times, children respected their parents but didn’t open their hearts to them. My father always complains that I don’t open my heart to him. He often tells me to sit with him, talk to him and I reply that even today I’m afraid you’ll start scolding me. I wanted to take that fear away from my children and perhaps I’ve been successful in doing so,” he said.

Bobby, who made his debut with Barsaat in 1995, faced a career slump after a few years. He bounced back with a pivotal role in Race 3, which also starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Earlier this year, Bobby made his digital debut with the Netflix original film Class of 83. He was also seen in the web series Aashram, which came out on MX Player. After the release of his online projects, he put up a post, expressing gratitude for the response they had received.

Sharing a collage of the posters of Class of 83 and Aashram, Bobby wrote on Instagram, “Overwhelmed with the love and affection showered on me!! This acceptance and appreciation will be my most cherished reward... love you all... Excited for more to come... love love love #ClassOf83 #Aashram.”

