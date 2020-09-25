Bobby Deol: Today, being a star means you have to speak about yourself all the time, you have to make yourself be seen

It was 25 years ago when he decided to take the plunge into films, following in the footsteps of his father, Dharmendra, and brother Sunny Deol. And Bobby Deol has come a long way since then. Barsaat, Gupt, Soldier — such hits saw him propelled to stardom in the initial years itself. And thrown in were some low phases, too. The past few years have seen him making a comeback with films such as Race 3 and Housefull 4, though not in lead parts.

Ask him about these eventful two and a half decades, and he gushes, “It’s been a learning experience. You learn the most from your downs, when you are down and out. Success doesn’t teach you much. If you learn this, you’ll always be back with a bang. That’s what I went through in my life — I went through a lull for three years, then came out of that. I decided I have to achieve things, and that the next 25 years are hopefully more exciting than the past 25.”

Being a part of a film family, Bobby says he has seen a lot change in the film industry, especially how the aura around a star had changed completely.

“With time, it has become so much faster, there’s so much competition, so much social media influence,” says the 51-year-old, pointing how things were much simple earlier.

“The pace was slower. Stardom had a different flavour to it. In those days, if you got a glimpse of an actor, that was the most amazing moment of your day and life. That was the excitement of being a star. Now, being a star is that you’ve to speak about yourself all the time, you have to make yourself be seen. The new generation has evolved. You have to move with the times,” feels Bobby, who was recently seen in web film Class of 83 and series Aashram.

When asked if it’s the social media that has taken the sheen off stars, considering their fans can connect with them so closely, Bobby shares it’s all about convenience.

“You’ve to stay connected with your fans, and the easiest way is through social media. It really helps to communicate. My kids keep saying ‘Papa, post more pictures on social media’. It’s not that easy, I’, a little old-fashioned when it comes to this, I’m trying to do the best I can,” Bobby ends with a laugh.

