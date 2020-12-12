Sections
Bollywood actor Arya Banerjee found dead at posh south Kolkata home

Devdutta Banerjee, whose screen name was Arya Banerjee, lived alone in her house with a dog. Her sister lives in Singapore.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 09:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Arya Banerjee had acted in a couple of Bollywood films including Love Sex and Dhokha. (HT Photo)

A 35-year-old actor Arya Banerjee, who appeared in at least two Bollywood films including The Dirty Picture, was found dead at her residence at a posh south Kolkata neighbourhood on Friday.

Police said that Arya Banerjee was her screen name and her real name was Devdutta Banerjee. She was the daughter of late sitar maestro Nikhil Banerjee.

Forensic experts found she was bleeding from her nose and had vomited. The body was sent for post mortem.

According to the police, Banerjee lived alone in her house with a dog. Her sister lives in Singapore. Many empty liquor bottles were found in the room.

“Like every day her maid had come to work and when she didn’t get any response, she alerted her neighbours and the police were informed. The house was locked from inside. Investigation is on,” said a senior police officer.

She had appeared in two films Love, Sex and Dhoka and The Dirty Picture.

