Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Bollywood drugs probe: Designer Simone Khambata reaches NCB office

Bollywood drugs probe: Designer Simone Khambata reaches NCB office

Fashion designer Simone Khambata was spotted outside the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai’s Colaba on Thursday morning. She was will be questioned about the alleged Bollywood drug ‘nexus’.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Simone Khambata outside the NCB office. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

Fashion designer Simone Khambata reached the NCB guest house in Mumbai on Thursday morning to appear before the agency in connection with its probe into an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, an official said.

Simone’s name cropped up in the questioning of some persons during the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) probe into the matter. She reached the NCB guest house at Colaba in south Mumbai around 9.30 am, the official said.

Simone arriving in her car. ( Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times )

Besides her, the NCB has also summoned actor Rakul Preet Singh and talent manager Shruti Modi to appear before the probe team on Thursday, he said.

Rakul Preet Singh in her official statement she has “not received the alleged summons either at Mumbai or Hyderabad so far”. However,NCB officials said the actor has been issued summons.



She was contacted through various platforms, including a phone number which is available with the agency. But, there has been no response from her so far, the official said.

Some WhatsApp chats of the persons who were questioned earlier by the NCB suggested discussion about drugs, he said.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked some ‘A-list’ celebrities of the Mumbai film industry, to “join the probe”, an official said on Wednesday.

Also read: Actor Meera Chopra says she found CBD oil being sold online: ‘Why no regulation if it’s illegal?’

Earlier, NCB sources had claimed that there was a “reference” to Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the statement of Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in the case.

The NCB on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, for questioning.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CAG picks holes in chopper upgrade, flags concerns about navy vessels
Sep 24, 2020 11:17 IST
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Sep 24, 2020 05:22 IST
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi interacts with fitness enthusiasts
Sep 24, 2020 12:23 IST
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Sep 24, 2020 09:39 IST

latest news

Snake in your backyard? Wildlife rescuers say don’t panic!
Sep 24, 2020 12:25 IST
Seoul: North Korea shoots South Korean official, burns his body
Sep 24, 2020 12:24 IST
Injured Ndidi could miss next 3 months for Leicester
Sep 24, 2020 12:22 IST
Mumbai: Central, Western Railway services restored
Sep 24, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.